Ann Arbor expects a modest uptick in visitors for NFL draft weekend

The 89th annual NFL draft kicks off Thursday. Although the event will be held in Detroit, the city of Ann Arbor is expecting some overflow from folks heading to draft, leading to an increase in business and traffic this weekend.

Chad Wiebesick is the director of public affairs with Destination Ann Arbor. He says the city usually sees an increase in visitors when national events are held in Detroit.

“Given our proximity to Detroit, we are expecting a modest uptick in visitation and people staying overnight here in our area. We haven't seen anything too significant yet in terms of the information that was gotten from our hotels.”

However, with a quarter of a million people flooding to the area, Wiebesick expects visitors to take advantage of Ann Arbor’s walkability and public transportation options to Detroit.

Destination Ann Arbor is inviting visitors to consider making a day trip to Ann Arbor.

