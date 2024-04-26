Pinball Pete's finalizes relocation plans to East Liberty

Ann Arbor’s Pinball Pete’s has finalized plans to relocate to Carver-Gunn Building on Liberty Street.

The arcade began searching for a new location, following plans from a Georgia-based developer to purchase and demolish the building Pinball Pete’s currently occupies. The company plans to build a 17-story apartment complex on the land.

Ted Arnold is the president of Pinball Pete’s. He says that after the arcade found out it would be forced to relocate, Arnold was approached by the landlord of 500 E Liberty Street and signed a 20-year lease to move into the new building.

“As it sits, it looks like Pinball Pete’s is going to be on South University until sometime in 2026 and also, in the meantime, develop and open our new space on Liberty.”

Arnold says some of the older equipment is too fragile for the move, but he’s already making plans to add additional games to the new location.

“There are going to be some fatalities, but for the most part, we’re going to do what Pinball Pete’s does and just go into the new space with a lot of our existing equipment as well as new equipment.”

Since the new building is larger than Pinball Pete’s current South University location, plans to open the new location will begin as soon as possible.

Pinball Pete’s will stay at South University until the new developer begins construction.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

