© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor Tenants Union takes stand against waitlist fees and other high costs in rental housing

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:50 AM EDT
The Ann Arbor Tenants Union stage a rally in front of Ann Arbor City Hall on April 27, 2024.
LOREN PULLUM
The Ann Arbor Tenants Union stage a rally in front of Ann Arbor City Hall on April 27, 2024.

The Ann Arbor Tenants Union has launched a campaign to end waitlist fees in the city and across Michigan.

The “Trash the Junk Fees” campaign kicked off over the weekend as the AATU began a petition drive aimed at the Ann Arbor City Council and the state Legislature.

Tenants Union member Zackariah Farah says, along with the high rents in Ann Arbor, the waitlist fees are exorbitant and, in some cases, can cost thousands of dollars.

“We think that’s absurd to pay that much money and not have any guarantee of getting a lease. But it doesn’t just stop there with the waitlist fees. There are also $200 application fees. We found an $800 application fee actually at Campus Management.”

The AATU and other organizations are demanding a ban on waitlist fees and other so-called rental junk fees in Ann Arbor and across the state. They also want the Attorney General to begin an investigation into predatory practices of Ann Arbor landlords.

Messages to the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association for a response were not returned.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann Arborrental housinghousingunionpetition
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content