MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson visits Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson paid a visit to the Washtenaw County Commissioners on Wednesday asking for their help to keep elections in the state safe and fair. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert has the story.

Benson has been touring around the state to promote voting to coming-of-age high school students and updating officials on her office’s procedures.

She is also asking local elected bodies to help the fight against election misinformation.

“With our new election laws, particularly early voting, there’s going to be some avenues for citizens to be misled, not to mention the potential for artificial intelligence to create deep fake to deceive citizens about their rights.”

Benson told commissioners that voters trust their local officials the most so it’s important they know the voting laws recently passed in the state.

