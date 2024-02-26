Mobile Secretary of State office operating at Washtenaw County Jail

The Michigan Secretary of State has set up shop in the Washtenaw County Jail. The mobile office will provide all the same services as a brick-and-mortar Secretary of State office.

Derrick Jackson is the director of community engagement at the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. He says the program aligns with the department's larger goal of preparing inmates for success once they get out.

“So, by the time they get out, when they go back home, they have their documents. They have their driver's license. It really helps if they want to get a job and employment. It helps if you want to sign up for any public benefits."

Jackson says the average stay in the Washtenaw County Jail is 13 days.

The mobile office program is still in its pilot stage but could expand to other jails if it sees success.

