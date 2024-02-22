Ypsilanti middle school students to interview Washtenaw County Sheriff candidates

Ypsilanti Community Middle School scholars will have the opportunity to interview the three Democratic candidates seeking to become the next Washtenaw County Sheriff tonight.

Police accountability, homelessness, and community programs are among the areas of interest for the Ypsilanti Community Middle School students conducting the interviews. Alyshia Dyer, Derrick Jackson, and Ken Magee will face off in the Democratic primary election in August.

Rhonda Adams is a para-educator at Ypsilanti Community Schools and is assisting with the students’ candidate forum. She hopes the interviews will also become a useful resource for voters.

“The youth are getting up, giving their all, being bold, being brave, and hopefully that may inspire some of the adults in the audience to ask questions, or to get involved to start doing more research."

The event came about through the school district and One Love Symposium. The interviews will begin at 6 PM tonight at the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College.

