City of Saline to consider proposal for new signs highlighting business establishments

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 6, 2024 at 5:50 AM EDT
Saline water tower.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Saline water tower.

The Saline City Council will hear a proposal tonight for changes to its sign code for downtown businesses.

Several establishments in downtown Saline have been asking for the modifications they say would help create more business.

One change being recommended deals with allowing projecting signs, which means signs extending from the wall, not light projection.

Community Development Director Ben Harrington says, if approved by Council, the signs will be allowed to double in size from eight to 16 square feet and protrude from the second floor of a building.

“It still counts towards the business's total sign allotment but, at least in my opinion, allows them to choose different aesthetics based on what they think what would advertise their business the best. And I think adds a little bit of visual dynamic downtown. That would be welcome.”

Harrington says a request for allowing electronic message boards was rejected by the Planning Commission. It decided they would be too much of a distraction and not align with the historic ambience of downtown.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
