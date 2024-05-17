City of Dexter OK's proposal to replace old sports center with condominiums

The Dexter City Council has approved a new condo development on Mill Creek over the objections of some residents.

The four-story, 28-unit project on Main Street is to be built on the site of the old Mill Creek Sports Center and gun range. Some residents opposed the construction of what is being called The Pelham, after Frederick Pelham, the first African American to earn an engineering degree from the University of Michigan.

Ted Huebner told the City Council the condos would diminish the tranquility of Mill Creek.

“Mill Creek is the treasure of our community, and we ought to do everything we can to preserve it. Very few towns are blessed to have a natural waterway flowing through a background of forest areas right in the heart of downtown. We have it.”

In the end, the Dexter City Council approved the project on a 4-2 vote. Some council members say they would have preferred something else be built on the lot, but the landowners did all that was expected of them.

