City of Ann Arbor issues food waste reduction challenge

As part of A2Zero Week, the City of Ann Arbor has launched a new education program to encourage residents and businesses to reduce the amount of food that goes to waste.

The A2Zero Food Waste Challenge follows a statewide goal by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to reduce food waste going into landfills by one half by 2030.

Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations Senior Analyst Sean Reynolds says reducing food waste is one of the most effective ways people can help address climate change.

“It’s something that we are really excited to be focusing on and helping members of our community to find out ways that they can think about reducing their waste and act to make those reductions.”

It’s all part of a series of events happening in Ann Arbor this week to call attention to ways people can reduce their carbon footprint.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org