City of Ann Arbor issues food waste reduction challenge

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Treasure trove of food waste.
The Global Fool
/
theglobalfool.com
Treasure trove of food waste.

As part of A2Zero Week, the City of Ann Arbor has launched a new education program to encourage residents and businesses to reduce the amount of food that goes to waste.

The A2Zero Food Waste Challenge follows a statewide goal by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to reduce food waste going into landfills by one half by 2030.

Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations Senior Analyst Sean Reynolds says reducing food waste is one of the most effective ways people can help address climate change.

“It’s something that we are really excited to be focusing on and helping members of our community to find out ways that they can think about reducing their waste and act to make those reductions.”

It’s all part of a series of events happening in Ann Arbor this week to call attention to ways people can reduce their carbon footprint.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
