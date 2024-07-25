EMU's first-ever Esports team makes its debut this fall

Eastern Michigan University is heading full steam into collegiate Esports competition.

This fall will mark the first semester that Eastern Michigan has recruited students to participate in the competitive Esports. The squad includes Jacob Bennett from Detroit Catholic Central High School, who capped off his high school career with a national league championship in the Rocket League.

EMU ESports coordinator Zachary Lewis says the talent they have recruited will immediately elevate the university’s national rankings.

“We do have competition that’s similar to what you find in traditional sport teams, like baseball and such. We play what I would consider varsity level competition.”

Lewis says EMU’s Esports works closely with various academic departments, including digital media and sports and business management.

The Esports program is under the Student Life and Recreation Department instead of athletics. He says that allows them to offer events and work with the clubs on campus, as well as offer scholarship opportunities.

