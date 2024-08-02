Ann Arbor Pride Festival hits the downtown streets on Saturday

Expect large crowds on the streets of downtown this weekend for Ann Arbor Pride 2024.

The event that began in 1995 as OUTFest is a celebration of diversity and heritage for the LBGTQ+ community and straight allies. Saturday is filled with events, including music, dancing and storytelling.

The Jim Toy Community Center sponsors the event. President Joe Halsch says there are activities taking place that anyone can enjoy.

“Lots of food, two stages of entertainment, everything from drag to choirs to a couple of different shows, belly dancing, a really kind of diverse group of what entertainment is.”



Halsch says the size of Ann Arbor Pride is expanding this year. The festival will be taking place on Main Street from Williams to Huron and on Liberty to State Street. There will be over 150 vendors and numerous opportunities to celebrate the community’s diversity.

