August 2024 Primary Results: Ann Arbor City Council

There was only one contested primary race for Ann Arbor City Council.

Incumbent Jen Eyer faced a challenge in the Democratic primary from Dr. Mozhgan (mozh-GAHN) Savabieasfahani (sahv-uh-BEE-as-fuh-HAHN-ee). Eyer won with nearly 79-percent of the vote and advances to the November ballot where there is no Republican challenger.

After the November elections there will be a new councilmember in the 2nd Ward. Lihn Song decided against seeking reelection and Democrat Jon Mallek will not have a Republican challenger in the general election.

The Democratic incumbents in the 1st, 3rd and 5th wards were unchallenged in the primaries. Lisa Disch, Travis Radina and Erica Briggs will also be unchallenged by Republicans in November.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org