August 2024 Primary Results: Ypsilanti City Council

The only primary race for Ypsilanti City Council was in the 3rd Ward. Incumbent Evan Sweet faced a challenge from Amber fellows in the Democratic Primary. Unofficial vote totals show Fellows winning with 525 votes to Sweet's 517.

Sweet was appointed to city council in January of 2023 to serve the rest of Annie Sommerville’s term. Sommerville left city council after being elected to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in November of 2022. If the vote is certified, Fellows will face no Republican opposition in November..

1st Ward incumbent Roland Tooson and 2nd Ward Incumbent Steve Wilcoxen are both Democrats. They did not have opponents on Tuesday and neither has a Republican challenger in November.



