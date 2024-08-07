Morgan Foreman discusses Democratic primary win in the 33rd state House district

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: In January, there will be a new representative from the 33rd district in the Michigan House of Representatives. Democrat Felicia Brabec holds that seat right now but decided not to run for a third term and instead focus her attention on running for the 15th district state Senate seat in 2026. Two Democrats faced off on Tuesday, hoping to become the successor. Once again, I'm David Fair, and our election coverage continues. And joining us on the WEMU live line is the winner of the 33rd district Democratic primary. Morgan Foreman, congratulations and thanks for carving out some time for us!

Morgan Foreman: Good morning! Thank you, David!

David Fair: How late were you up last night?

Morgan Foreman: Till about maybe 1:30 or 2. I can't quite remember, but it was pretty late. But. And I'm an early bird to bed. So, yeah, I'm a little tired today.

David Fair: Well, before you went to sleep last night, did you have an opportunity to address some of your supporters that put you over the top?

Morgan Foreman: Yes I did! A group of us were awaiting results at Monty's Public House. And once the MIRS News service had declared the race, we were able to have a conversation. I was able to talk to some people and be supported in that space. And it felt really good to be surrounded by a lot of the supporters and donors and friends and family. It was a really amazing and humbling time to just be with people who care.

David Fair: You have been working in the legislative arena. You've been serving as a legislative aide to the person who holds the 33rd district seat now: Felicia Brabec. What have you learned in serving that role along the way?

Morgan Foreman: I've learned that, above all, relationships are important and maintaining those relationships and working on them and them being genuine are so important. And that's how things do get done in Lansing and in many other spaces. And so, I've learned that. I also have learned that policy takes a long time to get done. And you need to be persistent and motivated. And so, those are just things that I've been reflecting on throughout this journey.

David Fair: We're talking with the winner of the Democratic primary election in the 33rd state House district. Morgan Foreman won by a wide margin over Ann Arbor School Board President Rima Mohammed on Tuesday night. And, Morgan, having learned along the way, I'm sure you're also looking to create your own space. Where might we find some differences in priorities between you and the manner in which Felicia Brabec is currently serving the 33rd district?

Morgan Foreman: So, Rep. Brabec had a lot of great priorities and still does. And I'm excited to see that, if she wins in 2026, what she'll do in the Senate. A lot of our focus will be similar. But one main area I want to focus on is senior care. I'm a caregiver for my grandmother, and I've seen the gaps in caregiver support and senior support and support for those cared for. So, I really want to champion some things in those areas. And another area that I'm really interested in is the use of AI and medicine and technology and how we can use this for good and not some of the slippery slopes we've been on with AI. And preventing scams again with seniors: the phone scams, the tech scams, the email scams, working on that to protect our consumers and seniors all across the state of Michigan.

David Fair: Well, before we take another phone call from you from Lansing, there is the matter of a general election in November. You will face a challenge from Republican Jason Rogers. He was unopposed in the primary. Why, in your estimation, are you the better choice for the people of the 33rd district?

Morgan Foreman: I think I'm the better choice for the people of the 33rd district because I've been working for them for the past three-and-a-half years in the office, I know their issues. I know them intimately. It was great to be on doors and them recognizing me from the office or having had solve the problem for them when I've worked on thousands of cases. So, I think that I know the issues there and what the people need. And I've always sought to listen to the people and help them find solutions. I think that I just know the district really well, and I think that that will bode well for me in the future as well.

David Fair: Well, thank you for making time for us today, Morgan! And we'll talk again as we head toward November!

Morgan Foreman: Thank you so much, David, for your time today!

David Fair: That is Morgan Foreman, winner of the 33rd district Democratic primary for state House, joining us on the WEMU live line.

