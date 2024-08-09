© 2024 WEMU
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners reach labor deal with government workers' unions

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:50 AM EDT
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved a new collective bargaining agreements with its AFSCME unions this week, but not without some late drama.

It has started off well as Locals 2733 and 3052 has already ratified the three-year contracts that include 2-3% pay increases each year, years of service bonuses, and an increase in employer HSA contributions.

But what surprised union members was that the agreement presented to the board included non-union employees receiving the same benefits.

AFSCME 3052 President Nancy Heine told trustees that was never part of the negotiations.

“Every time it looks like the administration is doing the right thing for us, there’s always a catch. Always some sort of backroom deal made on our backs. This is pure greed.”

County commissioners entered into a closed session and removed all language that referred to the non-union employees. The deal was then approved unanimously.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
