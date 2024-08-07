Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners chair, Justin Hodge, wins Democratic primary

Washtenaw County Commission Chair and 5th District incumbent Justin Hodge was able two hold off two challengers to win his Democratic Primary on Tuesday.

Hodge defeated former State Representative Ronnie Peterson and Leah Mills-Chapman picking up over 41% of the vote to Peterson’s 35%. Mills-Chapman finished at just over 23% He’ll take on Brett Birk in the November general election who ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

Hodge says the commission has done a lot of good work the past four years. He hopes to get even more done if reelected.

“I want to keep doing more to expand opportunities to build wealth, such as the work that we’ve done with our financial empowerment center and making sure people have the opportunity to have a good job and be able and able to build wealth and own a home.”



Hodge says he is also looking forward to getting construction started on the long- awaited Eastside Community Recreation Center and continue to invest and expand the county’s health department.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org