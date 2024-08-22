'Garrett's Space' holistic healing center for struggling young adults moves closer to reality

RESOURCES:

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU. And today, we're going to talk about mental health--in particular, the mental health of those aged 18 to 28. I'm David Fair, and it can be hard to admit when we're struggling. Even when we do, sometimes we still feel there's nowhere to turn. That's the idea behind Garrett's Space. Garrett Halpert to of Ann Arbor went to Pioneer High School and graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in psychology in 2016. He was accomplished in a number of endeavors and passions and from the outside looking in, seemed to have the world in his hands. Mental illness is nondiscriminatory. And in 2017, it got the better of Garrett, and he took his own life. In the midst of devastating grief, Garrett's family almost immediately decided to try and help others dealing with mental health issues and the idea of presenting similar outcomes. In fact, in the obituary for their son, Julie and Scott Halpert asked that any donations be made to the University of Michigan Depression Center, where a memorial fund in Garrett's name would be used, and I quote, "to support future efforts to help those who are struggling or at risk." Well, we are here today to talk about that future, and it is fittingly called Garrett's Space. We welcome today's conversation with Garrett's mom, Julie Halpert. And I'm so grateful for your company, Julie! (NOTE: The UM Depression Center is not involved in the present development, or planned operation, of Garrett's Space)

Julie Halpert: Well, thank you so much for having me on!

Garrett's Space / garrettsspace.org Julie and Scott Halpert

David Fair: I fear that I may have given some the impression that we are going to have a conversation of sorrow today, but am I right in thinking that what you put forward now is a message of hope?

Julie Halpert: Absolutely! At Garrett's Space, we are creating a place where young adults can come together and feel supported and that they're not alone in their struggles and really be inspired to continue living their beautiful lives.

David Fair: In your mission to help, you've decided that Garrett's Space will focus primarily on those between the ages of 18 and 28. Why, in your estimation, is that an age group that's been underserved when it comes to mental health?

Julie Halpert: Well, it is a very difficult time of life. Now more than ever, there are really helpful supports in place for young people under 18. There are also minors and living with their parents--young adults. And it's a big time of transition. So, they are transitioning either from high school to college or from college into the real world. They might be living on their own for the first time or feel isolated. They could be suffering from the loss of their first romantic relationship. And then, social media really takes a toll on young adults. It makes them feel inadequate because they're measuring themselves against these curated profiles that they see on social media, and that it can be, really, a very damaging experience--very damaging to a person's self-esteem.

David Fair: Well, since the idea of Garrett's Space took form, even without a brick-and-mortar facility, you found a way to create connection for people who are dealing with some of those struggles. What is available to those who are going through something right now?

Julie Halpert: Well, right now, generally, young adults can get therapy. We did find with our son that there was really a huge lack of treatment and not really any options for those who needed more than weekly visits to a therapist but weren't actively suicidal. Obviously, if you are actively suicidal, you should go to the ER, but there's really sort of nothing in between. I should also mention that, as we start to create a residential center, we're building a non-medically, holistically focused residential center. We offer wellness programming free of charge where young adults have been meeting virtually. It started over three years ago in the midst of COVID. And they meet weekly for a support group with peers and mood and movement activity. Our young adults who have been participating--we currently have 34 in the program--have found it to be an incredible place where they can connect and feel a sense of belonging in a judgment-free zone. And the results and the feedback we're getting is really incredible.

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU. And we're talking with Julie Halpert, who, along with her husband Scott, have founded Garrett's Space to provide help and support to those struggling with mental health. There is a Go4Garrett'sSpace fundraiser. It will be held Saturday at the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus. Let's talk a little bit more about what the property is going to look like. You have 76 acres of land in Superior Township that will ultimately serve as home. Where are you in terms of breaking ground and beginning the construction process?

Julie Halpert: Right. It's actually 77 acres.

David Fair: 77!

Julie Halpert: 76 wasn't enough! Yes. So, what we're doing is there's an existing 5000-square foot, Frank Lloyd Wright replica home on the property that will be using for some day programming and administrative offices. We're going to be constructing an 11,000-square foot residential center, as well as a separate creativity studio for some of the the activities that we're going to be having, like music, art, movement, nutritious cooking. And it's just surrounded by nature. We currently are in the process of getting site plan approval. We hope to get that fairly soon, and the goal is to break ground this year. It will take about a year-and-a-half to lead the construction. We'll then operate it as a day program for a year before we open the actual residence in 2027.

Garrett's Space / garrettsspace.org Renderings of the interior and exterior of Garrett's Space.

David Fair: 77 acres is a lot of space! And you mentioned nature. Do you and Scott envision the property itself as part of the healing process, beyond the programming that will be offered inside the walls?

Julie Halpert: Oh, yes. Absolutely! When we saw this property, it blew our minds. As you drive up, you just feel this sense of being able to exhale, which is what we want for our residents. And I should mention that we're going to be preserving all but a couple of acres of the property. So, we're definitely using nature as a healing force. We're going to have walking trails, lots of beautiful outdoor spaces like hammocks and firepits and places for people to gather outdoors. We'll also have a screened-in porches where people can be inside, but looking out. And we just really think that's going to be just an incredible healing forest for our residents.

David Fair: Our conversation with Julie Halpert continues on 89 one WEMU. Julie and her husband Scott are working towards a brick-and-mortar manifestation of a center to help those struggling with mental health. The facility and its programs bear the name of their son. It is called Garrett's Space. A Go4GarrettSpace fundraiser, Saturday at the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus, aims to bring the full vision even closer to reality. Now, once up and running, what might someone who is struggling expect from their stay at Garrett's Space?

Julie Halpert: Yes. Well, we're in the process of fleshing out all of those details. Our main focus, really, as I mentioned before, is non-medical. So, this isn't a treatment facility. The young adults who are there will continue to see their therapist via telehealth. But since their stays are short, 3 to 4 weeks, we don't want to have them have to get a special therapist during their stay. Basically, the goal is to provide connections with peers who are going through what they're going through, facilitated by a team of incredible social workers. And then, we also plan to give them all sorts of coping skills to live in what has become an increasingly very difficult world for young adults. So, they'll be support for how do you survive a break-up. They'll be meditation, yoga, movement. We'll talk about all different kinds of ways where they can build in different healthy outlets. So, once they leave Garrett's Space, they'll have ways to deal with some of their struggles. We'll also continue to stay in touch with them after they leave Garrett's Space. I should mention some of our former wellness programming participants really appreciated that sense of community so much that they want to start an alumni group, and we can see doing that, as well for the residents--so, really, sort of a whole list of wraparound supports for young adults who are facing bumps in the road.

David Fair: Will there be cost associated with that 3-to-4 week in-house stay and associated services?

Julie Halpert: Yes, we are going to be operating on a fee for service, but we also are going to have it on a sliding scale. So, we want this to be very accessible, and we don't want to turn anyone away if they don't have the ability to pay. And we hope to offset that with philanthropy. There are lots of opportunities for grants available. We received a $4 million federal grant to build a residential center and are going to continue to pursue a variety of other funding sources.

David Fair: And, as I mentioned, you are going to have a fundraiser on Saturday, the Go4GarrettsSpace fundraiser at Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus. When does that get underway?

Julie Halpert: So, that's going to be starting at 6 PM. Although before we are starting, we are going to have a meditation session for anybody who wants to attend and preregister to kick it off at 5:30. And it's going to go from 6 to 9. And at 9 PM, for anybody who's interested, we'll have a healing sound bath to conclude the event. We wanted to give, like, a glimpse of the kinds of activities we'll have at the center. So, it's going to start at 6:00. The formal program will be at from 7:15 to 8:15. It's going to be, really, an opportunity to showcase all of the amazing things that we're going to be doing at Garrett's Space and our mission and vision. So, we will have a couple of former wellness participants speaking from our program to talk about the impact that has had on them. We'll have a couple of musical performances. We also will have video testimonials from friends of Garrett and young adults and some celebrities discussing the need for Garrett's Space and why it matters and why it's important. The theme is "come as you are." It's going to be really just a fun event that we hope people will be inspired by and also just have a really good time.

David Fair: One final question for you. And I hope it doesn't come across as crass or insensitive, but Garrett's Space carries your son's name. Beyond the name and despite the fact he isn't physically with us, do you envision a role for Garrett in the healing process and for fulfilling his ambition to help others?

Julie Halpert: Yes. And Garrett lived his life to help others. If you knew him, he really felt blessed. He was always reaching out to other people. He wanted to be a therapist, ironically. First thing we did when we bought this property, in the house, I put a photo up of Garrett. And everywhere we go, we're reminded of him. This is our way to keep his memory alive and to really honor his goodness and the way he really did live his life to help others. And I feel his spirit there. I know he would love this special place. And if we can use that spirit to help others and save the lives of other people, then we have done our job.

David Fair: Well, thank you so much, Julie, for talking with me and sharing your vision of hope for those who are struggling today. I appreciate it!

Julie Halpert: And thank you so much for having me!

David Fair: For more information on Saturday's Go4GarrettsSpace fundraiser at the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus and to learn more about Garrett's Space itself, pay a visit to our website. We'll get you all linked up. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti.

