Ann Arbor Schools Superintendent prepares for new academic year after teacher layoffs

Today is the first day of school in Washtenaw County. In Ann Arbor, 45 of the 55 teachers who were laid off this summer are back on the job.

The layoffs led to concerns across the district about class size. Parents at Mitchell Elementary held a protests earlier this month in response.

Superintendent Jazz Parks says they are looking at staffing and making any adjustments where necessary.

"Specific to Mitchell, we have been working daily to keep up with their enrollment to make whatever adjustments we need to make. And we're doing that at several schools."

Parks says, in her first year as the permanent Superintendent, she want to focus on a social and emotional curriculum to meet the needs of students. She says it has been a great challenge for many of them post-COVID.

