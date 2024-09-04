Town hall regarding storage of hazardous waste in Wayne County expected to draw big crowd

A big crowd is expected tonight as 6th district Congresswoman Debbie Dingell holds a town hall meeting on the plans to transport and store hazardous waste to the Wayne Disposal facility in Van Buren Township.

The waste comes from a site in New York where the Manhattan Project developed nuclear weapons during and after WWII.

Dingell and other area public officials say they were never told of the decision. They had to read about it in the Detroit Free Press. Dingell says that has a lot of people very angry.

“Western Wayne communities have all expressed their concern. The communities that use the YCUA system are concerned because they are all on that system. People are concerned when they hear the words ‘nuclear waste.’”

The Town Hall, which will include representatives from EGLE, the Army Corps of Engineers, Republic Services and others, will be held on the Ted Scott Campus of Wayne County Community College in Belleville beginning tonight at 6 PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org