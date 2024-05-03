Washtenaw County may introduce stricter regulations on reporting hazmat incidents

Washtenaw County is looking to make some changes to its Pollution Preventive Regulation Plan, which oversees protection from hazardous waste spills. The regulations have been on hold since April of 2022 when the health department began a review of the program.

Environmental Health Director Kristen Schweighoefer says they consulted a variety of stakeholders to hear what changes were needed.

“Our hazmat and fire response folks are engaged in a lot of this work. They do a lot of inspections on many of these facilities, so we wanted to make sure we capturing as many different partners as possible and also thinking about our environmental partners. How can we be more progressive?”



Some of the changes being proposed include increased minimum reporting requirements by companies with hazardous chemicals from five gallons to 56. On-site inspections would take place every three years.

County Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on the new regulations on May 15th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org