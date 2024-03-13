Washtenaw County Water Resources to expand hazardous waste drop-off opportunities

Washtenaw County’s “Saturday Home Toxic Collections Event” will give residents the opportunity to sign up to drop off hazardous household waste on select Saturdays. The first drop-off event will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 705 North Zeeb Road in Ann Arbor. Events will continue on various Saturdays through November.

Common hazardous household items, such as batteries, latex paint, and fluorescent light bulbs and more will be accepted. Those interested in dropping off materials will need to register in advance. Officials say this will minimize the long wait times seen at other waste collection events.

Residents can still drop off hazardous materials Tuesday through Thursday by appointment at 10843 West Five Mile Rd in Northville. These services are available to individuals. Business and government entities are not permitted to use the drop-off services.

