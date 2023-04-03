Electronic drop-offs in Washtenaw County this year require an appointment

If you are a resident of Washtenaw County looking to get rid of some hard-to-dispose-of items like electronics, tires and furniture, you’ll have to make an appointment this year.

The Water Resources Office in Washtenaw County is setting up its 2023 schedule for material drop-offs this year. But unlike past years when people had to wait in very long lines to drop off their items, this year, it’s moving to an appointment schedule to ease the wait.

The drop-offs typically include household hazardous waste, electronics, mattresses, furniture, scrap wood, car tires, scrap metal and appliances. It is best to check ahead that your items are accepted when scheduling the appointment.

The events are free, but officials ask that residents consider a donation of at least $15 to help support the cleanup days.

The drop-off schedule runs between June 24 and August 26 with five different Saturday drop-off locations across the county.

The registration for each site will open up several weeks before the scheduled date. But it closes one week before the drop-off date or when all slots are filled.

The schedule and registration link will be available online at washtenaw.org/cleanup.

For what items that can be disposed, you can click on this link.

Here is a listing of the 5 drop-off days and when registration opens:

June 24, Northfield Township. Registration opens May 12.

July 22, Augusta Township. Registration opens June 9.

July 29, Pittsfield Township. Registration opens June 16.

Aug. 5, Chelsea. Registration opens June 23.

Aug. 26, Ypsilanti. Registration opens July 14.

