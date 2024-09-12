COVID cases in Michigan on the rise, Washtenaw County cases on the decline

A recent medical report by the CDC lists Michigan as one of five states experiencing growing COVID epidemics. While the CDC lists Michigan as a COVID hot spot, local Washtenaw County health officials say that cases in the county are decreasing compared to the last few weeks.

Dr. Anurag Malani, the medical director of epidemiology at Trinity Health in Ypsilanti, says Washtenaw County is ahead of the curve in managing COVID cases. He says the past few years have been critical in learning more about COVID and other viruses.

“We learned a lot over the last few years, not just about COVID, but other respiratory viruses. The tools that we have available now can help us across different viruses as well.”

Malani also says an updated COVID vaccine was released last week. He encourages those with ongoing respiratory health conditions to get the new vaccine.

