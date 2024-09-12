State Rep. Reggie Miller looking to end out-of-state toxic waste dumping in Michigan

Van Buren Township State Representative Reggie Miller wants to bring an end to radioactive waste being transferred into Michigan.

The legislation introduced on Wednesday, would ban state landfills from accepting out-of-state radioactive waste. It stems from the decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to transfer waste from the World War II Manhattan Project in New York to the Wayne Disposal Facility near Belleville.

Miller says, for too long, Michigan has been the dumping ground for other state’s dangerous garbage.

“This has been going on for decades, and the residents in my district simply will not tolerate hazardous waste and radioactive waste being transported from out of state and stored near where they live.”

Brown she also has a plan B that would sharply hike tipping fees to discourage other states from using Michigan as a dumping ground.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

