Amendment to Ann Arbor's home energy ordinance closer to becoming official

The Ann Arbor City Council is moving to close a loophole in its Home Rating Energy Disclosure process.

The original ordinance that went into effect in March requires sellers of single-family units to inform buyers about the building’s energy performance. It’s designed to motivate investments in home improvements that reduce carbon emissions.

But Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says some sellers are exploiting a loophole regarding how long the report must be posted online.

“Some of the realtors took it to mean all we have to do is post it once and then we can take it down. So, we had some realtors who posted it for about five minutes and took it down and said, ‘But I complied. I posted it.’ It now has to be up the entire duration that home is for sale.”

The amendment also clears up some language in the ordinance. It passed on first reading Monday night and is expected to get final approval at the next City Council meeting.

