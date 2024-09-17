© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amendment to Ann Arbor's home energy ordinance closer to becoming official

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 17, 2024 at 6:57 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Hall
Heritage Media
/
creativecommons.org
Ann Arbor City Hall

The Ann Arbor City Council is moving to close a loophole in its Home Rating Energy Disclosure process.

The original ordinance that went into effect in March requires sellers of single-family units to inform buyers about the building’s energy performance. It’s designed to motivate investments in home improvements that reduce carbon emissions.

But Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says some sellers are exploiting a loophole regarding how long the report must be posted online.

“Some of the realtors took it to mean all we have to do is post it once and then we can take it down. So, we had some realtors who posted it for about five minutes and took it down and said, ‘But I complied. I posted it.’ It now has to be up the entire duration that home is for sale.”

The amendment also clears up some language in the ordinance. It passed on first reading Monday night and is expected to get final approval at the next City Council meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovationsmissy stultsEnergy EfficiencyCarbon NeutralityenvironmentOrdinancehomes
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content