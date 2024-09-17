© 2024 WEMU
Report states Washtenaw County Dispatch has too few personnel to handle fire emergency calls

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org

A report by an independent public safety communications firm recommends against, for now, Washtenaw Metro Dispatch taking on dispatching for fire emergencies.

The report by Federal Engineering states taking on fire dispatch would require a significant investment in personnel, equipment and facilities.

Metro Dispatch Manager Jeff Poinier says the report recommends several things need to happen prior to more consolidation.

“One of those recommendations for the Washtenaw fire agencies to get together and perform a study of what it is they are looking for in dispatch, so they have a good idea from the fire side of things of what they need and who can best provide that service to them.”

Democratic Sheriff nominee Alyshia Dyer says she wants to see the streamlining of dispatch take place and is already looking to hire new dispatchers.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
