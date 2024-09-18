Millage could lead Washtenaw County to establish government office for senior services

With Washtenaw County voters being asked this fall to consider a millage for senior services discussion is now turning to the creation of an office of aging.

If approved, the millage is expected to raise about $11.6 million per year. But the county needs to determine just how that money would be spent and who will be responsible for its disbursement.

The County Commission is holding a working session this afternoon to hear a report from Deputy County Administrator Andrew DeLeeuw.

Commission Chair Justin Hodge says they want to get an idea of what it will take to establish the office of aging.

“So, the presentation will explore what various staff positions would look like, so we would be looking for the officer that would lead the office, as well as the number of other staff positions to cover the different areas that the office will provide services for.”

Commissioners will also be voting tonight to approve the County Mental Health Budget of over $131 million for the fiscal year that begins in October.

