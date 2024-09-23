Ann Arbor's proposed 'Fair Elections Fund' could be challenged by the state

Supporters of the Ann Arbor ballot question the Attorney General's office says violates state law will not challenge the ruling ahead of Election Day.

Proposal D would establish what proponents call a "Fair Elections Fund" that would set aside 0.3 of 1% of the city's General Fund for the public financing of candidates for Mayor and City Council.

The Attorney General's office says state law mandates such appropriations can only be assigned by the Council.

Here's fund supporters' attorney Matthew Kuschel.

"But that doesn't mean that the charter itself can't designate that a certain amount of funding, whether it's a flat dollar amount or a percentage or a millage amount, doesn't go to a certain cause."

It will be up to the courts to decide which interpretation of the law is correct, but Kuschel says there is no point to seek it before voters have their say. He says if it's defeated, the point is moot, but if it passes, they will seek clarification.

