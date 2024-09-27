© 2024 WEMU
Bipartisan literacy legislation awaiting Governor Whitmer's signature

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 27, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT
Early literacy
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Early literacy

Bills to improve literacy outcomes in Michigan are on their way to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk after receiving bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

Senate Bills 567 and 568 offer more screening and resources for students with dyslexia or other reading challenges and supports evidence-based science for reading curricula.

Ann Arbor Democratic State Senator Jeff Irwin was a co-sponsor for both bills. He says he’s very excited to get the legislation passed.

“What this legislation would do is that it would weave the science of reading and a phonics emphasis into our early elementary reading instruction.” 

Irwin says the dismal third-grade reading scores on the M-STEP released last month showed changes need to be made in how reading is taught and measures in the state. He says the new rules should lead to better readers among student and make sure fewer fall through the cracks.

