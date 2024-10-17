Michigan Medicine awarded federal grant to improve sharing of health data

The University of Michigan has received a $30 million grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute for health data research.

U-M’s Trans-Omic Precision Medicine Informatics Research Center, or TOPMed, will use the grant to improve its ability to process and share health data with organizations, like the National Institutes of Health.

Research scientist Albert Smith says the center compiles vast amounts of genomic and health information for other researchers. He adds the grant will help researchers better understand and address various medical issues.

“We’re trying to gain knowledge that allows people to better understand the development of disease and how the composition of our body and how our different body systems interact that may or may not influence the development of disease.”

Smith says, with the grant, TOPMed plans to seek out genomic data from diverse ethnic backgrounds to help researchers develop more effective treatments.

