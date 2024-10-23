Special event in Ann Arbor promotes more zero-emission vehicles

The environmental group Route Zero is outlining their hopes of having more zero-emission vehicles on the road.

Local experts and activists spoke at an event Tuesday praising the EPA’s finalization of its clean vehicle standards and encouraging Michiganders to adopt zero emission vehicles.

Cardiac ICU Nurse at Michigan Medicine and Founder of Climate Justice Nurse, Mary-Jacqueline K. Muli, says she has been seeing the growing number of climate-related health conditions in youth, emphasizing the need for broader industry involvement.

“Every industry should have been represented at the podium. We should have had insurance companies. We should have had car makers at the podium. We should have had everybody because it’s gonna take everybody in order for us to combat climate change.”

EPA clean vehicle regulations will affect 2027 to 2032 light and medium duty vehicles with Route Zero advocating for zero emissions on the road by 2050.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

