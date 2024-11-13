Construction of new parking lot for Ypsi Township Civic Center and 14B District Court commences

Ypsilanti Township has started construction this week for the parking lot shared by the Civic Center and the 14B District Court.

Workers at the project site will be doing construction in two phases. The first phase will be finished in about 4-5 weeks and will replace a water main. The second phase starts next spring repairing storm drains and repaving the lot itself.

Municipal Services Director John Hines says the project is being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The board approved the upgrades in May of 2023.

Hines says one thing he’s glad will change is making it easier for building visitors to navigate traffic in the lot.

“How the entryway is going to be is hopefully better help traffic control coming in and out. With how they’re redoing the parking lot will help the flow of traffic a little bit better for folks to get in and out of the parking lot.”

The Civic Center and 14B District Court will remain open during construction.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org