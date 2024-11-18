State Senators from Ann Arbor pushing for repeal on ban of single-use plastic regulations

Two Ann Arbor lawmakers are behind a state Senate bill that would repeal the law that bans municipalities from regulating single-use plastic bags.

The original bill was approved in 2017 and prevents local governments from setting any restrictions regarding auxiliary containers. Environmentalists say that single-use containers are a major pollution problem.

Senator Jeff Irwin says he hopes it’s one of the bills they can get passed during the lame duck session.

“This is one of these things that would be good for the environment and would give us an opportunity to allow local governments to make decisions about how do we protect our rivers, how do we protect our recycling systems, how do we make sure our parks aren’t filled with all this plastic trash?”

The Senate bill to overturn the ban was introduced by Ann Arbor Democrat Sue Shink. She says doesn’t know if they can get it passed but says it should be local and not a state decision.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

