U-M hosting panel to discuss U.S. and Europe's role in Ukraine's post-war recovery

The University of Michigan Weiser Center for Europe and Eurasia will be hosting the Atlantic Council for Tuesday’s "The Future of Ukraine" panel.

The panel will focus on strategies for how the United States and Europe can assist in Ukraine’s post-war recovery and stability.

Weiser Center for Europe and Eurasia Director Geneviève Zubrzycki says the center wanted to host the panel before Trump takes office, so they can offer recommendations by experts for the region.

While the incoming administration brings uncertainty for the U.S.’s future policy on Ukraine, Zubrzycki says this is an opportunity to set the course.

“We see this as a really unique initiative. We’re not aware of anything that’s similar that is being planned or happening in the month to follow. Therefore, it has a potential to make an impact if the Trump administration is receptive.”

The panel will be open to the public Tuesday at Weiser Hall in Ann Arbor starting at 5 PM.

