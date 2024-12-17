Federal government may list Monarch butterflies as threatened species

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service may consider placing Monarch butterflies on their Endangered Species Act as a threatened species.

President of the North American Butterfly Association Jeffery Glassberg cites three major causes for their decline: breeding ground loss, due to deforestation in Mexico, and climate change. Glassberg says the third threat is not a lack of milkweed - the primary food source for Monarch caterpillars locally - but rather agricultural insecticides.

“The greatly widespread use of insecticides all through the Monarch habitat and especially a class of pesticides called neonicotinoids. And these butterflies are incredibly sensitive to these, and it kills butterflies.”

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the Monarch’s threatened status before March 12th, 2025. After public comments close, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials will determine if the proposal moves forward.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

EPA Finalizes Biological Evaluations Assessing Potential Effects of Three Neonicotinoid Pesticides on Endangered Species

EU to fully ban neonicotinoid insecticides to protect bees

Map of Monarch Sightings During Migration

Threatened Species Status with Section 4(d) Rule for Monarch Butterfly and Designation of Critical Habitat

