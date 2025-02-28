AAPS sets date windows for School of Choice students

Ann Arbor Public Schools has set the date windows it will accept School of Choice applications.

Under the program, students who live in areas near, but not in, the district’s boundaries can ask to attend AAPS. It usually applies to students near the border and those who attended previously but relocated.

Assistant Superintendent Dawn Linden says many parents take advantage of the program due to Ann Arbor’s rising housing costs.

“So, when that happens the school of choice window is really the only way that people can have continuity to remain in our district but live outside of our boundaries.”

An average of about 400 School of Choice students are in the district each year. Their state per-pupil funding comes along with them to the tune of about $3.6 million.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

