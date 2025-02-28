© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

AAPS sets date windows for School of Choice students

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:56 AM EST
The Ann Arbor School Board meets.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The Ann Arbor School Board meets.

Ann Arbor Public Schools has set the date windows it will accept School of Choice applications.

Under the program, students who live in areas near, but not in, the district’s boundaries can ask to attend AAPS. It usually applies to students near the border and those who attended previously but relocated.

Assistant Superintendent Dawn Linden says many parents take advantage of the program due to Ann Arbor’s rising housing costs.

“So, when that happens the school of choice window is really the only way that people can have continuity to remain in our district but live outside of our boundaries.”

An average of about 400 School of Choice students are in the district each year. Their state per-pupil funding comes along with them to the tune of about $3.6 million.

