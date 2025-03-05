Manchester Community Schools set up search committee as superintendent plans to resign

The Manchester Board of Education has chosen the Michigan Leadership Institute to engage with the district community over the next several months to direct the search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Brad Bezeau says after serving 32 years in public education, he and his family wanted to explore other options. He says the five years he’s been with Manchester have seen the district recover from the pandemic and lay the groundwork for continual growth.

“The highlight for me really was the passing of our bond renewal and the work I’ve been able to do the last couple of years in designing some of the renovations and some of the legacy pieces that will be left behind.”

Bezeau says with the renovations to Manchester's schools happening over the next three summers, the next superintendent is well-positioned to continue growing the district.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org