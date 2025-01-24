Washtenaw County's first slaughterhouse will call Manchester home

Manchester City Council greenlit construction of Washtenaw County’s first USDA-approved slaughterhouse.

Damian Rivera and his wife Rosemary Linares co-founded Damian’s Craft Meats. The couple received approval from Manchester City Council to expand their business.

City Manager Michael Sessions says the slaughterhouse will be a great boon to Southeastern Michigan farmers. He adds Manchester as a community will also benefit from the commerce the slaughterhouse will bring.

“It will increase our tax base, increase our water and sewer sales. The impact it will have on the community will be positive in that respect. It adds jobs here. It adds tax revenue. They will have a retail component to it, so there’s another retail business in town.”

Sessions says Manchester residents are generally in favor of the facility. He adds, at the moment, the slaughterhouse hasn’t met any pushback from animal rights activists.

The business is expected to be operational within the next two-and-a-half years.

