© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Michigan polluter pay bill to be reintroduced

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 14, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
(From L to R) Rep. Jason Morgan, Sen. Jeff Irwin, Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr,. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Washtenaw County Commissioner Annie Somerville, and Pittsfield Supervisor Mandy Grewal at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College regarding the installation of more EV chargers in the City of Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Rep. Jason Morgan, Sen. Jeff Irwin, Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr,. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Washtenaw County Commissioner Annie Somerville, and Pittsfield Supervisor Mandy Grewal at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College regarding the installation of more EV chargers in the City of Ann Arbor.

Two Ann Arbor area legislators are looking to reintroduce a polluter pay bill for Michigan.

Sen. Jeff Irwin and Rep. Jason Morgan are key sponsors of the bill that is much like the version they helped introduce during the previous session. The legislation stalled in Lansing last year.

Irwin says despite Republicans now in control of the House, he’s optimistic it can now get on its way to the Governor.

“It got passed out of the Senate last year but couldn’t quite get over the finish line. Even in an environment where it’s going to be very, very hard to pass that with Republicans in control of the House, clean water is too important for Michigan not to do that.”

The bills would set more stringent cleanup standards, increase transparency and prevent sites from becoming orphaned.

Irwin says they’ll likely reintroduce the legislation around Arbor Day.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan State SenateMichigan Legislaturejeff irwinJason MorganMichigan DemocratsMichigan Republicanspolluter pay billsenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content