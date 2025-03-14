Michigan polluter pay bill to be reintroduced

Two Ann Arbor area legislators are looking to reintroduce a polluter pay bill for Michigan.

Sen. Jeff Irwin and Rep. Jason Morgan are key sponsors of the bill that is much like the version they helped introduce during the previous session. The legislation stalled in Lansing last year.

Irwin says despite Republicans now in control of the House, he’s optimistic it can now get on its way to the Governor.

“It got passed out of the Senate last year but couldn’t quite get over the finish line. Even in an environment where it’s going to be very, very hard to pass that with Republicans in control of the House, clean water is too important for Michigan not to do that.”

The bills would set more stringent cleanup standards, increase transparency and prevent sites from becoming orphaned.

Irwin says they’ll likely reintroduce the legislation around Arbor Day.

