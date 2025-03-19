© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Nuclear accident exercises underway in Washtenaw County and Southeast Michigan

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 19, 2025 at 6:14 AM EDT
Officials work on an exercise at the Ypsilanti Michigan National Guard Armory.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Officials work on an exercise at the Ypsilanti Michigan National Guard Armory.

Local, state and national agencies have been in Washtenaw County and southeast Michigan for several days participating in a radiological emergency response exercise.

The Cobalt Magnet 25 exercise simulates a nuclear power plant radiation release from the Fermi 2 Plant in Monroe County. It began on Friday and has brought together personnel from various agencies to see how well they work together.

Program Manager Rajah Mena says they’ve worked on various exercises over time.

“Each one that is done covers a different scenario. For example, CM 22, which was our last exercise, was about a radiological dispersal device. Cobalt Magnet 19 was about a launch anomaly for NASA.”

The exercise is led by the National Nuclear Security Administration and is partnering with the Michigan State Police’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyFermi 2Monroe CountyNational Nuclear Security AdministrationMichigan State Policenuclear energyemergency responsePublic Safety
