Nuclear accident exercises underway in Washtenaw County and Southeast Michigan

Local, state and national agencies have been in Washtenaw County and southeast Michigan for several days participating in a radiological emergency response exercise.

The Cobalt Magnet 25 exercise simulates a nuclear power plant radiation release from the Fermi 2 Plant in Monroe County. It began on Friday and has brought together personnel from various agencies to see how well they work together.

Program Manager Rajah Mena says they’ve worked on various exercises over time.

“Each one that is done covers a different scenario. For example, CM 22, which was our last exercise, was about a radiological dispersal device. Cobalt Magnet 19 was about a launch anomaly for NASA.”

The exercise is led by the National Nuclear Security Administration and is partnering with the Michigan State Police’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

