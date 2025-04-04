Hash Bash returns to Ann Arbor on Saturday

The 54th Hash Bash is set for noon Saturday on the University of Michigan Diag. While marijuana is now legal in Michigan, the spirit of its political movement lives on.

Organizer Jamie Lowell says while great strides have been made in the past few years, there is still a lot of work to do, and all that has been achieved is constantly under attack. He points to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s suggestion to add a wholesale tax on cannabis much like the one Michigan has on tobacco.

Lowell says supporters must remain vigilant.

“So, this rally is as important as ever to preserve what we’ve achieved and to make conditions better and let people know what the issues are and how they can help to resolve them.”

Jamie Lowell Hash Bash organizer Jamie Lowell with his fellow Hash Bash enthusiasts.

Along with the likes of comedian Tommy Chong, several elected officials will be participating including State Senator Jeff Irwin, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer. Lowell says he believes it the first time a sitting sheriff will be on board.

