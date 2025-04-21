Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival showcases Jewish experiences for local community

Today kicks off the Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival, showcasing films that delve into Jewish experiences within local and global communities.

The 24th Annual Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival will explore themes focusing on Jewish identity and culture.

Drew Coel is the Marketing and Program Associate for the Film Festival and the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor. She says making art about the Jewish experience accessible to the broader local community is crucial for combating intolerance. She adds that by sharing these stories, the festival is both an act of persistence and celebration.

“And it’s so important to showcase stories of Jewish people, not just so that Jewish people can feel represented, but so that the world can see what we’re made of.”

The festival will last until May 9th with screenings at the State Theatre and Rackham Auditorium in Ann Arbor, as well as online.

