© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Immediate steps key to Michigan’s resilience to climate change

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published May 12, 2025 at 6:03 AM EDT
Stanford University

A globally recognized climate researcher with the University of Michigan says the U.S. lags behind countries that have embraced solar and renewable energy over fossil fuels.

Dr. Jonathan Overpeck is the Samuel A. Graham Dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability (SEAS) at the University of Michigan. He says the current administration's obsession with fossil fuels threatens to undermine America’s climate policies with devastating consequences.

Overpeck points to warming waters in the Great Lakes and more frequent flooding in places like Detroit and other parts of the state and increasing challenges for agricultural communities.

“Climate change has been political for some time, as the fossil fuel industry- one of the richest industries to exist on the planet, they make a lot of money. They have a lot of stake in moving away from fossil fuels, which are the primary cause of climate change.”

He says ensuring the state’s resilience through enacted climate change policies is critical.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News The University of Michiganuniversity of michigan school for environment and sustainabilityDr. Jonathan Overpeckclimate changegreat lakesfossil fuelsrenewable energyenvironment
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content