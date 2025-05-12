Immediate steps key to Michigan’s resilience to climate change

A globally recognized climate researcher with the University of Michigan says the U.S. lags behind countries that have embraced solar and renewable energy over fossil fuels.

Dr. Jonathan Overpeck is the Samuel A. Graham Dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability (SEAS) at the University of Michigan. He says the current administration's obsession with fossil fuels threatens to undermine America’s climate policies with devastating consequences.

Overpeck points to warming waters in the Great Lakes and more frequent flooding in places like Detroit and other parts of the state and increasing challenges for agricultural communities.

“Climate change has been political for some time, as the fossil fuel industry- one of the richest industries to exist on the planet, they make a lot of money. They have a lot of stake in moving away from fossil fuels, which are the primary cause of climate change.”

He says ensuring the state’s resilience through enacted climate change policies is critical.

