Ann Arbor Golden Paintbrush Awards seeking nominations

Ann Arbor is accepting nominations for the 2025 Golden Paintbrush Awards. The biennial awards recognize people who create art in public places.

City officials say any form of art is eligible, as long as it demonstrates civic engagement, creativity or skill, and is publicly visible and maintainable.

Ann Arbor spokesman Robert Kellar says works can be nominated by anyone, including the artists themselves.

“Folks can submit artwork, and the judges pick which ones they think meet their criteria. And then also, there is a public voice award. So, the judges will select numerous sets of art that will be posted online, and the public can vote what is their favorite.”

Ann Arbor art commissioners are the judges for the city awards. Temporary works, like an ice sculpture or poetry event, are eligible if photos or videos are included.

Nominations are due August 1st.

