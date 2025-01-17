Ann Arbor DDA installs new interactive art exhibit 

Ann Arbor’s Downtown Development Authority has installed the first art piece for its Elevate Program. It’s part of the city’s goal to provide more public art for local residents.

Created by The Urban Conga, a studio in Quebec, Canada, Oscillation is an interactive installation that presents changing colors and sounds that resemble a theremin. It’s on display in Liberty Plaza, where it will remain through March 16th.

DDA Program Specialist Sandra Andrade says it’s one of many exhibits planned for downtown.

“This is taking it to the next level for us, something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, create engaging spaces downtown that everyone can enjoy.”

The DDA, the Public Arts Commission, and the city are collaborating on the selection process and where the displays will be set up. Andrade says they haven’t announced what’s next but promises more art displays are on the way.

