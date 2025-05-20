Ypsilanti budget proposal to dip into Fund Balance to avoid deficit spending

The Ypsilanti City Council will not be voting on the next budget tonight and instead wait until June to approve the spending that continues to dip into the Fund Balance to stay out of the red.

The Fund Balance is a reserve account that is usually used for emergency spending or unanticipated matters. The proposed budget would reduce the fund by nearly $4 million to just under $5.5 million.

The City Administration wants to use the money for some long-needed infrastructure improvements and other expenses. That has 2nd Ward Council Member Patrick McLean concerned.

“Our bottom line probably needs to be lower that we need to probably find a way to shave a portion of our spending down a bit. I just don’t think it makes good sense to start a slow-motion trainwreck this year that’s going to happen three or four years down the road.”

City Manager Andrew Hellenga previously told council members that they should be able to replenish the fund balance in the next few years.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

