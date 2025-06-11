Saline School Board member Brad Gerbe resigns

The Saline Area School Board is looking for a new member. Trustee Brad Gerbe resigned during Tuesday’s meeting to take a teaching job in the district.

Gerbe’s resignation is effective June 21st. His replacement will be selected by the remaining board members.

Interested applicants must be residents of the district and should submit their notice of interest by June 24th.

Board President Michael McVey says he would like to see candidates who are looking to keep the district moving forward.

“We’re looking for someone who understands schools, that can be part of a team of individuals, like the rest of the school board. And we’re also looking for somebody who understands the needs of the teachers and is willing to listen to feedback from the community.”

McVey says the board will interview applicants at a special board meeting on Monday, July 14th. Whoever is appointed will serve until December 2026.

