Saline Area Schools hire new Superintendent

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education has appointed a new Superintendent to replace the retiring Stephen Laatsch.

The Board this week unanimously approved hiring Rachel Kowalski who will take over from Laatsch on July 1st. She has been Superintendent of the Colon School District in St. Joseph County since 2022.

Board President Michael McVey says her vision and innovative approach to education will move the district forward.

“She started off the whole interview by saying that she was a teacher and framed her entire rest of her interview on that fact that she was a teacher. She understood what happened in classrooms.”

During her interview, Kowalski said she wants to focus on teacher retention and recruitment. She also wants to ensure the district has good internal Superintendent candidates when she leaves in about eight to ten years.

