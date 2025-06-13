© 2025 WEMU
Briarwood housing development to be named after former U-M President

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 13, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Rendering of "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
1 of 9  — harlan 3.jpg
Rendering of "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
Gensler / Hines
Rendering of "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
2 of 9  — harlan 1.jpg
Rendering of "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
Gensler / Hines
Rendering of the pool area for "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
3 of 9  — harlan 2.jpg
Rendering of the pool area for "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
Gensler / Hines
Rendering of a gym inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
4 of 9  — harlan 4.jpg
Rendering of a gym inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
Gensler / Hines
Rendering of a living room inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
5 of 9  — harlan 5.jpg
Rendering of a living room inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
Gensler / Hines
Rendering of a living room inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
6 of 9  — harlan 6.jpg
Rendering of a living room inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
Gensler / Hines
Rendering of a bedroom inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
7 of 9  — harlan 7.jpg
Rendering of a bedroom inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
Gensler / Hines
Rendering of a kitchen inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
8 of 9  — harlan 8.jpg
Rendering of a kitchen inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
Gensler / Hines
Rendering of a kitchen inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
9 of 9  — harlan 9.jpg
Rendering of a kitchen inside "The Harlan" residential development in Ann Arbor.
Gensler / Hines

The new mixed-use residential development currently under construction at Briarwood Mall will be named “The Harlan,” after former University of Michigan President Harlan Hatcher.

Briarwood’s owners, Simon Property Group, partnered with real estate developer Hines on the project. The four-story complex is being built on the site of the old Sears and the adjacent parking lot at the mall.

Hines Managing Director Brad Soderwall says it expands the city’s goal of more compact neighborhoods.

“An opportunity to create a mix of uses, which, obviously, you have retail, you have hotel, you’ve got F&B, so adding the living component starts to create that dynamic of live, work, play, stay, shop.”

The Harlan will be fully electric and include 20,000 square feet of solar panels on its rooftops that will provide the power for all of its public places.

It’s expected to start occupancy in August of 2026.

Related Content