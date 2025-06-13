Briarwood housing development to be named after former U-M President

The new mixed-use residential development currently under construction at Briarwood Mall will be named “The Harlan,” after former University of Michigan President Harlan Hatcher.

Briarwood’s owners, Simon Property Group, partnered with real estate developer Hines on the project. The four-story complex is being built on the site of the old Sears and the adjacent parking lot at the mall.

Hines Managing Director Brad Soderwall says it expands the city’s goal of more compact neighborhoods.

“An opportunity to create a mix of uses, which, obviously, you have retail, you have hotel, you’ve got F&B, so adding the living component starts to create that dynamic of live, work, play, stay, shop.”

The Harlan will be fully electric and include 20,000 square feet of solar panels on its rooftops that will provide the power for all of its public places.

It’s expected to start occupancy in August of 2026.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

