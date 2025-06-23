AAPS and City of Ann Arbor to conduct active assailant exercise at Pioneer High on Tuesday

Ann Arbor Public Schools and the City of Ann Arbor are planning to conduct a joint exercise simulating a crisis event at Pioneer High School.

Ann Arbor city officials are recommending that commuters plan detours around the Pioneer High School area on Tuesday morning as local hospitals and emergency service personnel work through an active assailant scenario.

AAPS Executive Director for School Safety and District Operations, Liz Margolis says the district and the City of Ann Arbor have coordinated this exercise to help them fine-tune their emergency response protocols.

“The end result for us is to learn from this and to be better prepared.”

City of Ann Arbor Emergency Management Coordinator Sydney Parmenter says standardized patients acting out realistic injuries for emergency workers to rescue and treat will also be present.

“So, they will be acting injuries from this type of an event, and we will be transporting them to Trinity Ann Arbor Hospital and U-M hospital.”

The exercise will last from 8 AM to 2 PM on Tuesday.

